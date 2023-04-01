How to get help, and how you can help following severe weather

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Saturday /10:30 AM EDT Saturday/ was
19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.1
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

How to get help, and how you can help following severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Crawford County Storm Damage

After Friday night's severe weather moved through the Wabash Valley, many are wondering how they can get help, or lend a hand to people in need. Here's what you need to know.

Sullivan County

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb is calling Sullivan's city hall the unification center. There, you can report missing people and seek other assistance. That address is 110 North Main Street.

Abundant Grace House of Prayer is at least one place you can go for food and shelter. That's on Highway 41 near Walmart.

LINK | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Lamb stresses if you want to provide help to impacted areas, do not go out on your own. Those people are asked to go to Sullivan High School to assess what kind of assistance they can provide.

Reach Services - Sullivan County Tornado Relief - Donation Drive & Transport

Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Crawford County

A Robinson church is stepping in to help.

Highland Church of Christ is serving as a pick-up and drop-off location for donations.

It is located at 500 West Highland Avenue.

--

Officials in both locations have asked people not authorized to be in impacted areas to stay away.