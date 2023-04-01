How to get help, and how you can help following severe weather

After Friday night's severe weather moved through the Wabash Valley, many are wondering how they can get help, or lend a hand to people in need. Here's what you need to know.
Sullivan County
Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb is calling Sullivan's city hall the unification center. There, you can report missing people and seek other assistance. That address is 110 North Main Street.
Abundant Grace House of Prayer is at least one place you can go for food and shelter. That's on Highway 41 near Walmart.
Lamb stresses if you want to provide help to impacted areas, do not go out on your own. Those people are asked to go to Sullivan High School to assess what kind of assistance they can provide.
Reach Services - Sullivan County Tornado Relief - Donation Drive & Transport
Wabash Valley Community Foundation
Crawford County
A Robinson church is stepping in to help.
Highland Church of Christ is serving as a pick-up and drop-off location for donations.
It is located at 500 West Highland Avenue.
Officials in both locations have asked people not authorized to be in impacted areas to stay away.