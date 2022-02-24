How Putin's attack on Ukraine unfolded inside the White House

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute...Clinton...and Covington. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River. .Multiple rounds of recent rainfall preceded by snow melt, along with the current system moving through with wintry precipitation, will keep minor flooding ongoing along the East Fork White, upper White and most of the Upper Wabash. Lower portions of the White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as expected precipitation amounts with the current system are highest over southern portions of central Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1030 PM CST /1130 PM EST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&