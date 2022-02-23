How people are using a 2.23-mile run to advocate for racial equality

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

Youngs Creek, East Fork White River, Driftwood River, Tippecanoe
River, Mississinewa River, Wabash River.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following waterways in
Indiana...Illinois...

East Fork White River, White River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River.


.Elevated river  and creek levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch
and a half last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed
precipitation event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep
or redevelop mostly minor river flooding along area waterways.
Moderate flooding may be possible on the lower White and lower
Wabash, depending on how much precipitation comes with the next
system.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling to 15.4 feet Thursday,
March 3.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Wednesday was 23.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet
Saturday, March 05.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MARCH 04...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...White River at Elliston.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, State Road 157 between Worthington and
Bloomfield begins to flood.  County Road 175 south of Bloomfield
floods.  County Road 100 W between CR 110 N and SR 67 (Jefferson
Twp), CR 850 N between SR 48 and SR 157 (Jefferson Twp), CR 250 W
between SR 54 and CR 250 N (Fairplay Twp), CR 200 W between CR 157
S and CR 260 S (Washington Twp), CR 100 W between CR 100 S and CR
260 S (Washington Twp), and CR 250 W and the White River affected
by high water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 23.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM EST Wednesday was 23.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 24.0 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, East Fork White River, and the
Driftwood River near Edinburgh.

.An inch to almost two inches of prior rainfall along with an
incoming system bringing a wintry precipitation mix will keep minor
flooding ongoing along the Driftwood, East Fork White, upper White
and most of the Upper Wabash. The Wabash at Lafayette should drop
below moderate flooding tomorrow morning. Lower portions of the
White and Wabash are expected to see moderate flooding, as
precipitation amounts with the next system are highest over southern
portions of central Indiana.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 04.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday /11:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

How people are using a 2.23-mile run to advocate for racial equality

  • 0
Ahmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man's murder

The three White men who chased and murdered Ahmaud Arbery are due to return to the Glynn County Courthouse where they were convicted to learn whether they'll spend their lives in prison.

 Getty

(CNN) -- Two years ago people around the world pledged to jog, walk or run 2.23 miles, symbolic of the day Georgia man, Ahmaud Arbery was gunned down while running February 23, 2020.

Today, many of those are doing it again under the hashtag #IStillRunWithMaud, to honor Arbery's life and advocate for racial equality following news the three White men convicted in his murder were also found guilty in federal court Tuesday for pursuing Arbery out of racial animus, his family says.

Sarah Seither, an avid runner in Pickerington, Ohio runs every year on February 23 in honor of Arbery, but Wednesday's run felt special coming on the heels of Tuesday's verdict, she said.

"Today I ran further than 2.23 miles, but I paused for a brief moment at the 2.23-mile mark, and every step was with Ahmaud in mind," Seither said. "It's a sport and activity that I love and rely on for my mental and physical health. On days like today, I realize that I sometimes take for granted being able to exercise safely, so today I had feelings of gratitude and also sadness thinking of his (Arbery's) life being lost."

The White men, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, along with neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, pursued Arbery, who was Black, in the Satilla Shores neighborhood outside Brunswick before Travis McMichael shot him during a struggle over McMichael's shotgun. In their federal hate crimes trial, the three were convicted on a hate crime charge of interference of rights in addition to attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also convicted of gun charges. The McMichaels were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

And to officially commemorate the day even more, The Georgia House of Representatives adopted a resolution declaring February 23 as "Ahmaud Arbery Day," encouraging the community to participate in the "Run with Maud" effort annually.

'Still Running for Maud'

Federal prosecutors and Arbery's family have said he was out on a jog when the defendants got into trucks, chased and killed him. The defense argued the pursuit began when the elder McMichael saw Arbery running from the direction of an under-construction home, and he believed he matched the description of someone who had been recorded there previously. A neighbor testified Arbery ran from the property just as he called police to report him there, though McMichael didn't know about the call.

"I have had my experiences with harassment, men flashing me or following me, but I run in honor of Ahmaud and his family as I cannot even imagine the horror they went through losing Ahmaud doing a sport that everyone should have the right to do safely," Seither said.

Tyrese Holley, wanted to get her miles in bright and early, before the rain in Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday and said her motivation to run lays in being a minority and a mom of two college athletes.

"My knees are hurting, but the why is bigger than my excuses," she wrote on Twitter post run. "I don't ever want my kids to have to worry about where they are running and who doesn't like them because of the color of their skin."

Holley's son is a soccer player in Georgia and her daughter is a wrestler in North Carolina. Since the news of Arbery's death, Holley said some of her running habits have had to change, like taking her firearm with her every time she steps out for a walk or run.

"My kids know to only jog with the team and on familiar paths/trails," she said. "They also know I track their phone to make sure they made it back to campus safely."

"They (Holley's children) worry about me when I'm out walking or running by myself, but I have a carry and conceal permit and now if I go out alone I make sure I'll be able to protect myself if there is something dangerous to occur that I can't avoid."

Groups like South Fulton Running Partners in Atlanta are organizing an evening group run Wednesday on the Atlanta Beltline while Together We Stand North Carolina continues to host a week's worth of runs to commemorate Arbery's death throughout the state.

Brandon McCormick, a running coach in Fayetteville, North Carolina said he's been running for more than a decade and has made it a point to run the past two years to honor Arbery. And while Tuesday's news is great for Arbery's family, he said he does not believe the rest of the world understands the impact of Arbery's death.

"Nothing is really changing," he said. "Blacks and minorities are still being treated unequally. Big corporations are talking diversity but aren't backing that talk up. Police are still killing Black men."

"I've had water thrown at me before but never have I imagined being murdered when I lace my kicks up, and hit start run on my GPS," he said. "It's scary 'cause it could have been me just running."

For those who cannot participate physically with a walk or run, the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, spearheaded by his family, is asking the community "to pause for 23 seconds, say a prayer for Ahmaud's family, and consider making a $23 contribution to the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation in his memory." Funds from the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation focus on the mental health and wellness for Black boys.

