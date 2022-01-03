How much maple syrup will the Vigo County Parks Department produce? Here's how you can guess and win

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department kicked off its Third Annual Maple Syrup Guessing Competition.

You'll be able to guess the potential total syrup production in gallons for 2022.

Here's how you can take part.

Click here to go to the park department Facebook page and submit your guess through messenger.

The final date to submit is February 28. The winner will get their hand on a free quart-sized bottle of maple syrup.