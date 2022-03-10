How Much Does The Indiana Income Tax Cut Help You?

INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers are taking steps to cut back on how much Hoosiers are taxed.
House Bill 1002 passed the Senate unanimously earlier this week. The bill will lower the state income tax from 3.29% to 2.9% if signed into law. This tax cut will take a while to be complete.
"It's not going to happen overnight. There is a phase-in process of seven years for it to be fully implemented," Tommy Jeffers, the President of Taxmasters, said.
To give you an example of what this tax cut would save the average Terre Haute resident, let's say a household makes $36,000 a year. The tax cut would save them $118 a year.