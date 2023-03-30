How mass shootings can impact kid's mental health

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts say seeing video from mass shootings can "have a huge impact on people's mental" health, especially kids.
Paula Bailey has two kids, ages 10 and 4. As a parent, says she is devastated after Monday's mass shooting in Nashville.
"I mean my heart breaks for those families to be honest with you. Just seeing it makes me want to go into action and try to do something for them," said Bailey.
Sometimes parents might initiate the conversation if their child is uncomfortable, but Bailey says her son often comes to her.
"To me, he has such a big heart when it comes to those things, and he's like, I wish I could do something more. I'm, like, I understand, buddy, but praying is the best thing for you to do," said Bailey.
Mental health experts say some kids can even be traumatized by events they hear about or see online. Licensed psychologist and an associate professor of psychology, Beth Trammell, says kids with already existing anxiety or depression are more at risk.
"We as parents have to have some wisdom on what is going to minimize their anxiety because more information may actually fuel their anxiety," said trammel.
Bailey doesn't think kids should watch these videos, but she knows it's inevitable due to the amount of media exposure they have.
"So you just have to explain it to them. I mean those officers have those on to protect themselves and to protect them against what possibly could outcome. It's unfortunate that it did have to be plastered all over social media," said Bailey.
Bailey advises other parents to speak with their kids carefully, because you can't avoid it.
"Sit down with your kid and talk what's happening around the world. They're going to find out one way or another, whether it's through another friend, through the school, through the TV. I mean it's blasted everywhere," said Bailey.
Trammel advises parents to set boundaries on kid's social platforms and to watch out for signs of distress.
There are other routes you can take if your child is not comfortable talking with you about this issue. Try contacting a therapy professional.