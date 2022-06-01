How local nonprofits are helping relieve families of food insecurity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- As of today, Hoosiers will no longer receive enhanced benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Many families right here in the Wabash Valley are struggling to make ends meet, especially when it comes to having enough food for their family. This new change will impact families and increase the need for local support.
The Salvation Army here in Terre Haute is stepping up to help.
Its mission is to help fight food insecurity in Vigo County community. The group does this by providing monthly food boxes to families, creating food bags for the homeless, and taking walk ins who need food immediately.
The core officer at Salvation Army, Jeremy Fingar, encourages people to donate or volunteer to help their community.
"We are a close-knit community in Terre Haute and we show our love for our neighbor by the things that we do for each other."
The salvation army accepts donations every day but Sunday. Click here to see their services, to donate or become a volunteer.
Catholic Charities food bank's mission is to provide nutritious food to individuals all over the Wabash Valley.
The assistant agency director for Catholic Charities, Jennifer Buell, says the foodbank is seeing an increase in the need.
"Now going into the fact that we're in summertime and a lot of those children would have been on free or reduced breakfast at school and now they're home for the summertime."
Over 53% of Vigo county students receive free or reduced lunches during the school year.
On Wednesday Catholic Charities kicked off the summer service food program.
the food service coordinator and grandma of kids who attend Ryves says this program helps relieve parents by knowing that their kids are being fed.
"Kids are out of school and everybody's grocery bills go up immensely and a lot of people are struggling anyway. Food stamps are being reduced in June so we can provide those missing meals."
Making sure no child is left hungry is a priority for Catholic Charities Foodbank.
"We are there to help serve those families that are struggling again to meet those basic needs. We understand that with children, the impacts of food insecurity can last an entire lifetime."