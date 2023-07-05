How local businesses were impacted by the recent storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The storm brought power outages for most residents and businesses. Luckily, most people are back up and running again.
Those outages caused problems for many businesses, some of which lost money. From drive-in theaters, to restaurants, and stores - all of them had to adapt.
The series of storms caused some massive headaches for most residents and businesses across the Wabash Valley. "Studio 12" is one business that had the added challenge of going without internet for several days after the storm.
"We operate, you know, a lot of our communication with our customers is through social media, and so we didn't have that," said Chew.
In addition to that, their cash register was down, leaving them to only accept cash. Although, Chew says they were one of the lucky ones who didn't lose power. If they did, she says it would have been detrimental to their inventory.
"We would have lost all of our ingredients, lost all the pies we had baked for the weekend, and it just would have been, the price tag for us would have been really hard to overcome," said Chew.
Not only did the storms impact small stores, but also businesses that care for our furry friends.
"Saint Francis K9 Rescue" remained open after the storm, but they were also left without phone or internet for the past five days. Owner Tom Kuhl says they have been overwhelmed with pet owners needing to board their dogs.
"First 24 hours, 15 to 20 calls people wanting to board their dogs because of no power in their house, lack of air conditioning," said Kuhl.
Since then, Kuhl says they took in roughly 30 to 40 dogs. While they are back up and running, Kuhl shared that it was a struggle during this black period.
"We were living before the internet and before cell phones. We were going back to that period. Some of the dogs are still here, some of the people's houses are inhabitable, the trees actually their house," said Kuhl.
Most of the power across the Wabash Valley is back up and running. Both businesses also say they will be looking to invest in backup generators in case they run into this problem again.