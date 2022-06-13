How is this small town police department dealing with $5 gas prices?

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local police department is trying to get by when it comes to rising gas prices.
The Linton Police Department says officers burn around 9,000 gallons of fuel a year.
The department usually budgets for more fuel than what's needed. With prices rising, the department might have to move money from other parts of the budget.
Linton Police Chief Paul Clark says his team is doing the best it can to help save as much gas as possible.
"That's where I've been blessed here, is that the guys here understand. they understand we have a finite amount of resources, and we need to continue to operate with those same resources," Clark said.
The chief told us fuel prices are not cutting into the department's ability to patrol and keep the city safe. Instead, they're just modifying how they go about their day.