How is the Vigo County Sheriff's Office handling high gas prices?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - High prices at the pump are affecting the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff John Plasse said less money was budgeted for fuel this year because prices were not as high when the budget was due last May.
That's why he's limited off-duty" use of county vehicles. He said despite the extra cost, the safety of residents would not be compromised.
"Obviously, we're not going to degrade services if someone calls and needs the sheriff's office; we're going to be there. No matter what, we're not going to not take a call. Not go somewhere because of fuel prices," Plasse said.
Sheriff Plasse expects to ask the county council for more money for fuel later this year.