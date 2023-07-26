How hot conditions have a negative impact on more than just people

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it gets as hot as it's been this week so far, everything suffers under the scorching sun.

The inside of a car can feel like an oven on hot summer days, which can really take a toll on your car's condition.

On a hot summer day, the first thing people want to do is crank up the "A/C."

but when hot air is trapped inside your car. It can put a strain on your cooling system.

Shop floorman at "Adam's Garage" Ryan Bass, says they have already gotten calls about people's air conditioning going out.

Hot conditions can also cause your engine to overheat and battery fluid to evaporate faster than normal. If it gets hot enough, your car's interior can dry out - leading to cracks on the dashboard, leather seats, steering wheel, and more. Not only that, bass encourages everyone to check their tires, as they are also at risk.

"Just the opposite of the winter time, it rises, so when with extreme heat, you're going on a trip or something like that, and your tires are going to get really hot, or the air is really hot, they cause blowouts quite often," said Bass.