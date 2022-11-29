How cold temperatures affect air pressure in your tires

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets colder, you might notice a tire pressure warning in your car. It's a common problem during the winter months.
Low temperatures typically mean low tire pressure. there are multiple ways to check your tires. Either your tire pressure indicator will notify you, or you can simply feel your tires and see if they are thin.
Megan Stegall constantly fills up her tires. When she first encountered a "Low Tire Pressure" light pop-up on her dashboard, she wasn't sure what it meant.
"Yea, the first time I freaked out 'cause I'm like, why is there a light in my car? But I normally kind of ignored it, which is not good for your tires. Until all of a sudden, they were kind of low. I don't think I should be driving on this," said Stegall.
The "Tire Pressure Monitoring System" is an important safety feature that measures air pressure in your car's tires. As it gets colder outside, you may notice that light turning on more frequently.
Cold air is more dense than warm air. That means the pressure drops inside your car's tires.
"Air in the tires condenses, with the temperature dropping outside, so normally you'll get like one pound a drop for every ten degrees the temperature goes down outside," said Ryan Bass, Floorman of Adams Garage in Terre Haute.
In Terre Haute, from Tuesday to Wednesday, temperatures will drop about thirty degrees. That means your tires could lose three pounds of pressure in just one day.
Bass says low tire pressure will not only negatively affect your gas mileage, but it'll also damage your tires faster.
"Once they get so low, they kind of when the side wall starts to push down on each other, they rub together, it will ruin the tire," said Bass.
Stegall carries a portable tire inflator with her in case she runs into any trouble. She says she can definitely feel a difference in driving her car when her tires are low.
"Tires should normally be around thirty-three, but I think last time, a couple of weeks ago, they got to be down to twenty-five, twenty-four. I started to feel a little bit unsteady as I was driving, so that should have been the time I filled it up," said Stegall.
If you are unsure where your air pressure should be at, you can find the right amount of pressure on the inside of your driver-side door.