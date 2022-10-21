 Skip to main content
How closely do you monitor your internet usage? Here's how you can keep your online life safe

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you find yourself monitoring internet usage, you're not alone.

Many people are finding themselves responsible for the internet safety of their entire family.

According to Avast, more than 75 percent of Americans say they were targeted by an online scam.

Scammers commonly use phone calls and social media to gain access to private information.

News 10 spoke with Avast's chief information security officer about what to look out for.

She says there are three actions you can take right now to stay safe.

"A good anti-virus that could be anyone out there on the market," Baloo said. "A good secure browser, and that could be the Avast secure browser, or another browser... having a good VPN makes sure that that connection is secure by default as well."

You can also check out this link and enter your email address to find out if it may have been compromised.

