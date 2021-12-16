How can you gift wrap while staying green? reTHink has some ideas for you

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization wants you to keep the earth in mind if you haven't yet found the perfect holiday gifts, or if you still need to get your wrapping done.
reTHink, Inc. in Terre Haute has some fabulous gift and wrapping ideas for you. The store on North 13th Street is full of local, ethically sourced products that make for perfect presents.
Executive Director Shikha Bhattacharyya says, "The gift itself is a big component when it comes to reducing waste."
Once you find what you like, Bhattacharyya suggests using recycled materials for wrapping. This could be pretty fabric, old newspaper, or empty baskets with reused tissue paper.
Bhattacharyya says, "Statistically, between Thanksgiving and Christmas 25% more waste is generated, which we already generate a lot."
Wrapping paper may be shiny and pretty but there are other, just as nice options that are way better for the environment. You can hear more about this tonight on @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/ya3lamNNf9— Heather Good (@HeatherGoodWTHI) December 16, 2021
Most wrapping paper and packaging with mixed materials cannot be recycled. That's why reTHink, Inc. encourages you to find ways to reuse what you already have at home.
"It's really devastating right now and it's actually really ridiculous what we do to the environment. We're not doing it to the environment, we're doing it to ourselves."
For more about reTHink, Inc. and gift and wrapping ideas, click here.