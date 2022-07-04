 Skip to main content
How can local restaurants reduce plastic waste? ReTHink Inc. wants your input

Plastic
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ReTHink Inc. is working to reduce disposable plastics at local restaurants.

A climate fellow from IU is interning with the group this summer.

Together, they want to help local restaurants figure out a way to reduce plastic waste.

That includes things like plastic utensils, straws, or styrofoam to-go containers.

They've met with local restaurants, and now, they want to hear from the community.

You can join the conversation at a lunch later this month. You can find the event details here.

