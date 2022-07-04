How can local restaurants reduce plastic waste? ReTHink Inc. wants your input

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - ReTHink Inc. is working to reduce disposable plastics at local restaurants.
A climate fellow from IU is interning with the group this summer.
Together, they want to help local restaurants figure out a way to reduce plastic waste.
That includes things like plastic utensils, straws, or styrofoam to-go containers.
They've met with local restaurants, and now, they want to hear from the community.
You can join the conversation at a lunch later this month. You can find the event details here.