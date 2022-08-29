How big of a deal is NASA's Artemis 1 launch? We talked with a Rose-Hulman professor

News 10 spoke with Elizabeth Melton, a professor at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, about the highly-anticipated Artemis 1 launch.

She told us the Artemis mission would be a huge deal for space travel.

She also explained that Artemis 1 is a crewless rocket with the goal to test if it's safe to send people.

If it all works out, Artemis 2 will send people to orbit the moon for a week.

After that, Artemis 3 will send people to the moon to create a moon base.

It's been 50 years since the United States sent astronauts to the moon. Melton said there are a lot of scientists that can learn from this mission.

"The technology that has been developed since then will allow us to do much more targeted science experiments, and we're going to ask better questions now when we look at the moon," Melton told us.

NASA is projected to send the third and final Artemis rocket sometime in 2025 or 2026.