Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need.
Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs.
The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options.
The coalition wants a commission to address long-term housing issues. This includes piloting a permanent emergency rental assistance program.
Among other policies, the group wants to transform Indiana's renter deduction into a refundable renter's credit.