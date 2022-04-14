House opens to help foster families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Foster families will now have a new place to go.
Hope House is open in Terre Haute.
The house welcomes foster family and services providers.
Leaders with the home said it's a safe space for families to visit with their children once they enter the DCS system.
The Hope House also provides children with things they need, in case of an emergency removal from the home.
Leaders said they are grateful to be able to offer this need to the community.
Leaders said the project has been going on for about 6 months.
The house is located at 2032 North 13th street.