 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

House January 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing

  • Updated
  • 0

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony during a public hearing Thursday.

The move is a significant escalation by the panel that will set up a showdown with the former President.

It is not expected that Trump will comply with the subpoena, but the action serves as a way for the committee to set down a marker and show that it wants information directly from Trump as the panel investigates the attack. The vote took place at the end of Thursday's hearing.

The subpoena will surely trigger a prolonged court battle over Trump's possible compliance, which could even outlast the committee itself. Republicans have pledged to shut down the Democratic-run panel if they retake the House majority in the midterm election next month.

Trump has previously derided the panel as an "Unselect Committee of Political Thugs and Hacks" and said its members are "evil, sinister and unpatriotic." He has also complained that the committee's "partisan kangaroo court" proceedings have "allowed no due process, no cross-examination and no real Republican members of witnesses to be present or interviewed."

At the beginning of the hearing, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, announced that the committee has changed Thursday's public hearing to a business meeting, which is a technical difference but means the committee can vote on investigative actions.

NBC was first to report on the plan.

Thursday's hearing is expected to be the final one before the midterm elections.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.