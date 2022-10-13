 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

House January 6 committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump during Thursday's hearing

Oath Keepers leader was in touch with US Secret Service in late 2020, former Oath Keeper testifies

A large group of pro-Trump protesters is seen at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. A former leader of the Oath Keepers testified on October 6 that he believed the founder of the organization was in touch with a Secret Service agent.

 Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack will vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's hearing, multiple sources tell CNN.

At the beginning of the hearing, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chairs the committee, announced that the committee has changed Thursday's public hearing to a business meeting, which is a technical difference but means the committee can vote on investigative actions.

NBC was first to report on the plan.

Thursday's hearing is expected to be the final one before the midterm elections.

