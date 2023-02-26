House GOP committees plot investigations into East Palestine derailment

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow evening to 18.3 feet Tuesday evening. It will then
fall Wednesday evening. It will rise to 18.4 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

House GOP committees plot investigations into East Palestine derailment

  • Updated
  • 0
House GOP committees plot investigations into East Palestine derailment

House Republican committees are vowing to launch investigations into the toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, multiple committee aides told CNN.

 Samuel Corum/Sipa USA/AP

A series of House Republican committees are plotting to launch investigations into the toxic train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, multiple committee aides told CNN.

GOP lawmakers are vowing to use their oversight power to dig into what they describe as the Biden administration's flawed response to the train wreck, which has left East Palestine's residents afraid to use the city's air and municipal water after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on February 3.

They have also left the door open to holding hearings on the subject, including potentially bringing in Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to testify publicly, the aides said, though such decisions have not yet been made.

The GOP's increased urgency for oversight comes as several lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden for not visiting East Palestine. Biden told reporters on Friday he has no plans to travel to the site of the derailment and defended his administration's response to the wreck.

The House committees on Transportation and Infrastructure, Energy and Commerce and Oversight are among the panels vowing to find answers to what happened, as well as hold the Biden administration and rail industry accountable for the fallout.

Some GOP members of the committees are also discussing a potential field hearing in East Palestine, though no official plans have been made yet, sources familiar with the talks tell CNN.

Axios first reported on the committees' plans.

The Energy and Commerce Committee has asked the EPA to appear before the panel's Environment, Manufacturing & Critical Materials subcommittee chaired by GOP Rep. Bill Johnson, who represents East Palestine, a committee aide told CNN.

Johnson and Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Washington state Republican, formally kicked off their probe on February 17, when they sent a letter to Regan demanding answers on a timeline of events relating to the train wreck, a list of the chemicals on board, materials relating to the EPA's and local agencies' response, as well as other information regarding the derailment.

Johnson and McMorris Rodgers gave the EPA until March 3 to respond to their request.

The Energy and Commerce Committee has asked for an all-members briefing, a committee briefing, as well as a hearing date from EPA officials. A source familiar told CNN they are still awaiting a response.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee plans to "keep Members informed as facts come out," committee spokesman Justin Harclerode told CNN. The committee is also closely watching the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the incident.

"The important thing is to learn exactly what happened, what factors played a role in the accident, and what factors did not. The Committee is staying engaged on this issue, but no one should jump to any conclusions or act without all the facts. Which is exactly what the NTSB is working to provide through their investigation," Harclerode said.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, meanwhile, sent a letter to Buttigieg on Friday, in which he called the incident "an environmental and public health emergency that now threatens Americans across state lines." The Kentucky Republican requested that Buttigieg turn over a series of documents relating to the derailment, including when the administration first learned of the incident and communications regarding the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's handling of materials in the derailment.

"At this time, Chairman Comer is focused on acquiring the documents and information requested in his February 24 letter to Secretary Buttigieg," Comer spokesman Austin Hacker told CNN.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will call on the CEO of Norfolk Southern Alan Shaw to testify before the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. That committee will hold an oversight hearing on the toxic train derailment in March.

While it's still not clear when or if Shaw would agree to testify as part of that first hearing, Schumer's request comes as Democrats now have subpoena power in the Senate. There are still several steps to go before this would rise to that level, but unlike last Congress, when there had to be bipartisan support for subpoenas in the Senate under the power sharing agreement, that is no longer the case.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

