Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River

White River

Wabash River .

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to
crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River
at Rivervale will crest tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 17.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet
Saturday, January 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

House Committee passes controversial gun bill onto House floor

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI)- A House committee on Wednesday passed a new bill concerning the right to carry a gun in Indiana.

LAWMAKERS HEAR ARGUMENTS ON NEW GUN BILL

If it became law, House Bill 1077 would eliminate the need for a state license to carry firearms. The bill would allow any law-abiding adult to carry a handgun without seeking permission from the government first.

Currently, those interested in carrying a gun must go through a short licensing process. The process includes completing an application, getting fingerprinted, and visiting a local police agency. From there, local law enforcement completes a background check.

Under this bill, the state would still issue handgun licenses. This is for people who wish to carry a gun in other states.

The elimination of this state license is concerning to some Hoosiers. One opposing witness said there's an increasing gun problem in Indiana.

"When faced with a problem like this," El'ad Nichols-Kaufman said. "We need to take steps to solve the problem. This bill would do the exact opposite. Make this situation exponentially worse."

Other opposers felt more focus needed to be placed on educating others on gun safety.

"Where is our emphasis on safe storage education?" Andrea Hunley, an Indianapolis principal, said. "Instead of rushing to add more guns to our neighborhoods, we should focus on securing those already in the homes."

But, supporters of the bill believe fewer restrictions will do some good. They believe the elimination of the license will lessen the amount of criminal activity and decrease officer-involved shootings. One supporter cited other states who have instated a similar law.

"Currently, there are 21 states that have permit less carry," Kelly Myers said. "Twenty previously had licensing requirements. Zero reinstated it."

Yet, there was some law enforcement who opposed the bill. Some law enforcement argued a lack of license would complicate their system when checking an individual's ability to carry.

"There's not a prohibitor database," Major Rob Simpson of the Indiana State Police said. "There's not a way for the individual on the side of the road because it's not applicable to run a triple I. And that information will not be readily available."

The bill will now head to the house floor.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

