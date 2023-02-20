House committee passes bill aimed at improving mental health of officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — On Monday, the Indiana House Committee on Veteran Affairs and Public Safety passed a bill aimed at improving officers' mental health.
House Bill 1321 establishes minimum standards for officer mental health and suicide prevention training. This education would be incorporated into the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, as well as animal in-service training. An amendment would allow the training to be virtual. This would help reduce conflicts with other training at the Academy, as well as create privacy for officers who may realize that they are struggling during the training.
Representative Victoria Garcia Wilburn authored the bill. She discussed the Ruderman White Paper Update on Mental Health and Suicide of First Responders. The research found that police officers in firefighters are more likely to die by suicide, they in the line of duty. In 2020, 116 police officers died by suicide across the country.
"No one that enters this profession is the same as the day that they entered this profession," said Brady Myers, Chief of Administration for the Carmel Police Department.
Tim Horty, Executive Director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, says that mental health is real and he 100% supports this bill. He said that he does not feel it will be hard to incorporate this training into the academy.
Several law enforcement officers testified to the importance of this kind of training during Monday’s hearing. Plainfield Police Department Chief Kyle Prewitt talked about starting his career 20 years. He told the committee talking about post-traumatic stress was taboo. Prewitt said he was glad to see this potentially life-saving legislative push.
"We simply did not talk about the sights, the sounds, the smells, and often time the taste, that lingered with us long after we cleared those calls," said Chief Prewitt.
William Owensby, President of the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, also stood in support of the bill. The Indiana State FOP includes about 13,000 men and women. He told the committee the bill hits home for several of the people testifying.
"We're just now kind of wrapping our arms around how to best protect our men and women from all of the trauma and all of the things that really, a human shouldn't see," said Owensby.