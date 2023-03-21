House Bill would increase how much Hoosiers are paid to serve jury duty

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers continue to consider a bill that would increase juror compensation.
The Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee held House Bill 1466 Tuesday, allowing for further research and discussion.
The legislation doubles the current pay. It would be $30 for each day of attendance until the jury is selected. The first five days of the trial would be $80 a day. And starting on the sixth day, the payment would increase by $10 more.
Advocates say jurors play a critical role and deserve to be paid as such.
"I see in their faces some of the turmoil and struggle that they endure as we bring cases to them of every kind," said Judge Michael Fish from Porter County.
The committee chair says the body may revisit the bill next week.