House Bill 1198 - Amendment in bill helps protect police from inmates with HIV

INDIANA (WTHI) -An Indiana house bill hopes to take the stigma away from people with HIV.
House Bill 1198 would drop certain penalties if someone who was unknowingly HIV positive donated blood. Originally this was a felony.
Police in the state were worried the previous language of the bill could allow criminals to assault police.
Police in Indiana say officer safety is the top priority. That's why the "Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police" had brought up concerns with house bill 1198.
"If someone just spits on you, they can't transmit HIV. That may be true, it's still battery by bodily waste, but you still want the enhanced penalties to remain in effect, at least from a law enforcement perspective," said President of the "Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, William Owensby.
He says many fights occur inside prison walls. Owensby says inmates with HIV. could pose a risk to officers.
"Let's say they are bleeding from the mouth, and they spit on you. Well, it doesn't matters. They're trying to spit saliva on you; if it's mixed with blood, then there's a potential for a transmission of a pretty serious disease," said Owensby.
Wendy McNamara is the author of House Bill 1198.
Her original goal was to eliminate stigma for people with HIV who want to donate blood.
Police were concerned the bill would remove penalties for people with HIV who assault officers. After hearing their concerns, McNamara amended the bill.
"It just allows the opportunity for enhancement to a level 5 felony if somebody purposely places blood they know containing HIV on a probation officer, on a police officer," said McNamara.
Owensby says he has no objection to the bill, as long as it defends his fellow officers.
"You don't ever want anybody spitting on you, but it does occur quite often in our profession, and we want to at least protect our officer as much as we can," said Owensby.
McNamara says it's time to modernize the law in Indiana that reflects what modern science says.