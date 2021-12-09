Hour of coding inspires local students to program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in the area were able to get a cyber knowledge upgrade with some help from a local institute.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted a free hour of code Thursday night. It was part of National Computer Science Education Week. The goal was to introduce students from kindergarten through 8th grade to computer programming.
Rose students served as mentors. Professors gave a short talk at the end to encourage kids to continue coding. Organizers say they're glad to be able to help students develop a passion for the skill.
"So that person from this point on, when they see coding, they're going to see it and they're going to say, that's something that I can do, right whenever they see it in their lives. Every one of these kids is going to get exposed to coding later on in their lives," Rose-Hulman professor, David Fisher said.
This is the 4th year the institute has hosted the hour of code.