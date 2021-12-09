You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until noon EST today.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Hour of coding inspires local students to program

  • Updated
  • 0
students code at rose hulman

Students study laptop as they learn coding skills

 Moore, Rondrell

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in the area were able to get a cyber knowledge upgrade with some help from a local institute.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted a free hour of code Thursday night. It was part of National Computer Science Education Week. The goal was to introduce students from kindergarten through 8th grade to computer programming.

Rose students served as mentors. Professors gave a short talk at the end to encourage kids to continue coding. Organizers say they're glad to be able to help students develop a passion for the skill.

"So that person from this point on, when they see coding, they're going to see it and they're going to say, that's something that I can do, right whenever they see it in their lives. Every one of these kids is going to get exposed to coding later on in their lives," Rose-Hulman professor, David Fisher said.

This is the 4th year the institute has hosted the hour of code.