Hot chocolate, cotton candy and Santa - local business works to sweeten up Christmas for local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute business is making the holidays extra festive.
At Cotton Chaos in Terre Haute, kids had the chance to stop in and grab a mug of hot chocolate and spin their own cotton candy.
Even better? Santa was there to help.
This is the first year the business has hosted meet-and-greet events. Workers told us they enjoy making Christmas a little sweeter for kids.
Santa has returned to the North Pole, but you can still swing in for some last-minute treats. Learn more about the store here.