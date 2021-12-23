You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hot chocolate, cotton candy and Santa - local business works to sweeten up Christmas for local kids

  • Updated
  • 0

Hot chocolate, cotton candy and Santa - local business works to sweeten up Christmas for local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute business is making the holidays extra festive.

At Cotton Chaos in Terre Haute, kids had the chance to stop in and grab a mug of hot chocolate and spin their own cotton candy.

Even better? Santa was there to help.

This is the first year the business has hosted meet-and-greet events. Workers told us they enjoy making Christmas a little sweeter for kids.

Santa has returned to the North Pole, but you can still swing in for some last-minute treats. Learn more about the store here.

Tags

Recommended for you