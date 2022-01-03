Hospitals locally and across Indiana see COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hospitals are seeing an increase when it comes to patients.
Union Health says for three consecutive days; the hospital identified more than 100 patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Those three days were December 26, 27, and 28.
As of December 29, hospital representatives say the positivity rate was more than 30 percent. Union has 52 COVID-19 patients as of December 30.
The statewide picture
When it comes to hospitalizations statewide, the picture appears to be dire.
The most recent numbers on the state health department's website show only around nine percent of ICU hospital beds are open. Fifty-three percent of the beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients, while the other 37 percent are for COVID patients.
Total numbers
Since the state first started tracking COVID-19, 18,386 people in Indiana have died from the virus.
Over 16.5 million people have been tested for the virus, with 1.2 million positive cases.
Get vaccinated
The Vigo County Health Department will host a mobile vaccine clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will take place at the Ivy Tech Center for Workforce Development.
The drive-thru clinic will take place from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. They will offer the initial vaccine, boosters, and shots for children.
This site will not have the ability to test you.