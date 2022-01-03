Hospitals locally and across Indiana see COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.

Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.

White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.

White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.

Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.

Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.

Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.

Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.

.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood.  Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hospitals locally and across Indiana see COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

  • Updated
  • 0
Emergency Room

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Hospitals are seeing an increase when it comes to patients.

Union Health says for three consecutive days; the hospital identified more than 100 patients who tested positive for COVID-19. Those three days were December 26, 27, and 28.

As of December 29, hospital representatives say the positivity rate was more than 30 percent. Union has 52 COVID-19 patients as of December 30.

The statewide picture

When it comes to hospitalizations statewide, the picture appears to be dire.

The most recent numbers on the state health department's website show only around nine percent of ICU hospital beds are open. Fifty-three percent of the beds are in use for non-COVID-19 patients, while the other 37 percent are for COVID patients.

Total numbers

Since the state first started tracking COVID-19, 18,386 people in Indiana have died from the virus.

Over 16.5 million people have been tested for the virus, with 1.2 million positive cases.

Get vaccinated

The Vigo County Health Department will host a mobile vaccine clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will take place at the Ivy Tech Center for Workforce Development.

The drive-thru clinic will take place from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. They will offer the initial vaccine, boosters, and shots for children.

This site will not have the ability to test you.

