Hospital workers are experiencing burnout - and that is leading to staff shortages

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local hospital says it is seeing the impacts of the pandemic on its workforce - and it's leading to staffing shortages.

Greene County General Hospital says healthcare workers near and far are experiencing burnout.

The hospital's CEO, Brenda Reetz, told us the hospital didn't lose employees over the vaccine mandate.

Instead, people are leaving the profession for other reasons, like being exhausted.

Reetz says those people are leaving a big void, and she hopes they'll reconsider.

"It is a stressful place, and it is a stressful job. But there's nothing more rewarding than what we are doing. Taking care of people and providing them the care they need," Reetz said.

Greene County General Hospital is one of the hospitals receiving support from the Indiana National Guard.