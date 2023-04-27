Horizon Health to offer group grief support

Horizon Health is offering an eight-week grief support group for people who have lost a loved one.
The group will meet Wednesdays, May 10 to June 28, from 2 to 3 p.m. All sessions will take place in Conference Room A at the Horizon Health main campus in Paris.
The support group will provide emotional support and effective ways that promote healing after a loss. The goal is to provide a "safe haven" for attendees to express their feelings and receive support from grief specialists and group members.
Lisa Brinkerhoff, licensed clinical social worker at Senior Care, is the lead group facilitator, along with April Ridgley, social services case manager at Horizon Health.
This free support group is available to adults age 18 and older. All discussions are kept confidential.
Registration is required. Call 217-466-4170 to register.