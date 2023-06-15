Horizon Health offers free grief support

Horizon Health is offering an eight-week grief support group for people who have lost a loved one.
The group will meet Wednesdays, July 12 to August 30, from 2-3 p.m. All sessions will take place in Conference Room A at the Horizon Health main campus in Paris, Ill.
The support group will provide emotional support and effective ways that promote healing after a loss.
The goal is to provide a safe haven for attendees to express their feelings and receive support from grief specialists and group members.
This free support group is available to adults age 18 and older. All discussions are kept confidential.
Registration is required.
Register by calling 217-466-4170.