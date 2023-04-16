Horizon Health invites you to walk in honor of National Nurses Week in May

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local medical group is planning on honoring all nurses.
Horizon Health in Paris, IL is hosting its annual Twilight Walk in recognition of all of the work nurses do. The walk will be on Wednesday May 10th during National Nurses Week.
It will start at 6:00 PM on the Edgar County Courthouse lawn. The walk is free. But, participants can buy a lantern for 3 dollars for each nurse they want to honor. They will be displayed during the walk.
You can buy one here. The lanterns are available until May 5th.