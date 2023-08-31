Horizon Health gets vehicle donation

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Casey-based Bolin Fuel Oil Propane is supporting Horizon Health's growing mobile healthcare program by donating a vehicle for use during in-home medical visits.
Its gift of a Ford F-150 XLT Super Crew 4x4 will bolster Horizon Health's Mobile Integrated Healthcare and Remote Patient Monitoring programs.
Bolin Enterprises is a national company that specializes in pipeline and storage tank maintenance.
The family-owned business has been at the forefront of disaster relief efforts, supporting communities devastated by major storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, power outages, and other challenges.
Bolin Fuel Oil Propane is an additional Bolin company that services homes, farms, and businesses within the central Illinois and western Indiana.