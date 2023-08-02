Horizon Health donates AEDs to local organizations

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - The use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) gained national attention last January when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game.
An AED, combined with CPR, restored his heartbeat so he could be taken to the hospital. To ensure the safety of its communities, Horizon Health donated AEDs to several non-for-profit organizations at a July 13 ceremony at the hospital.
Organizations that received an AED were Paris ERBA Head Start, The Rec Center (Paris), Edgar County 4-H Association, Success Christian Church, Paris Fire Department, Casey Youth Baseball, Miss Holly's House (Paris), Western Indiana Community Action Agency, Inc., Paris Girls Softball Association, Challenger League, and Paris Little League.
Recipients were selected based on their not-for profit status, their proximity to emergency services, and community impact (at risk populations/large group gatherings).
Horizon Health Emergency Medical Services will provide training for all AED recipients.
AEDs are battery-operated, portable devices that check the heart's rhythm and sends a shock to the heart to restore a normal rhythm. They are used to help people having sudden cardiac arrest.