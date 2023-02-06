 Skip to main content
Horizon Health announces new Terre Haute services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Horizon Health has announced a new primary care clinic in Terre Haute.

It's at the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location on State Road 46.

The site already offered pain management, behavioral health, weight management and bone care.

Horizon's president said there was a need for more primary care services.

The organization hopes to ease that need with this expansion.

With the growth, the facility added a new family nurse practitioner, Joy Whitt. Her focus is preventative care.

She is seeing patients aged five and older.

