Horizon Health announces new Terre Haute services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Horizon Health has announced a new primary care clinic in Terre Haute.
It's at the Sycamore Pain & Wellness location on State Road 46.
The site already offered pain management, behavioral health, weight management and bone care.
Horizon's president said there was a need for more primary care services.
The organization hopes to ease that need with this expansion.
With the growth, the facility added a new family nurse practitioner, Joy Whitt. Her focus is preventative care.
She is seeing patients aged five and older.