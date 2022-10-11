VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County is working to raise awareness about domestic violence and remind victims they're not alone.
It is estimated that every 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime.
Domestic Violence doesn't always mean broken bones and black eyes.
"It can be financial abuse, sexual abuse, intimidation and also hiding you from your family and loved ones" said Hope's Voice Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Cathy Bush.
Many businesses around Knox and Daviess County are showing their support and helping spread awareness about domestic violence.
Businesses are displaying purple pumpkins.
"They're kind of a conversation piece at the business" said Bush.
"Someone might say, 'oh your pumpkin is beautiful, what does it signify'? and that business can say it's domestic violence awareness month.
Almost two hundred businesses have pumpkins on display between Knox and Daviess County.
The pumpkins were decorated by Hope's Voice Staff and Volunteers.
The Vincennes Beauty College is also helping spread awareness through manicures.
The Beauty College is offering free mini manicures as long as one nail is painted purple for domestic violence awareness.
Washington Mayor David Rhoads also issued a proclamation officially declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Washington.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County by calling 812-886-4470 or their 24/7 Crisis Hotline 812-899-4673.
Additional resources can be found here.