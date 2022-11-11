 Skip to main content
Hope's Voice of Knox and Daviess County Helping Domestic Violence with Thanksgiving

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The next time you go to the grocery store, consider picking up a few extra simple items and help victims of domestic violence have a happy Thanksgiving. 

Hope's Voice is collecting food donations this holiday season.

These donations will be given to victims of domestic violence in Knox and Daviess County.

The nonprofit organization helps to provide a warm home-cooked meal to victims who have escaped domestic violence. 

“Sometimes, living in an abusive situation, the holidays are stressful and the holidays are not so great. If they’re out on their own now with their kids, they’re probably making some new memories and new traditions” said Public Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Cath Bush

All items can be dropped off at the Vincennes office at 1513 South Wessel Road of the Washington office located at 200 West Main Street.  

Some of the many items needed include: 

  • Turkeys
  • Instant mashed potatoes
  • Stuffing mix
  • Cans of vegetables such as corn, green beans, peas, etc.
  • Cream of mushroom soup and fried onions
  • Applesauce
  • Canned sweet potatoes
  • Mac n Cheese boxes
  • Gravy
  • Cookie or brownie mixes

Donations will be accepted until Monday, November 21. 

 

