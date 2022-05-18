'Hopefully certain people that look like me have not become an endangered species' - gun violence and racism declared public health crises

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts with the American Public Health Association say the Buffalo, New York mass shooting contributes to a deep-rooted societal issue.
The association has declared both gun violence and racism as public health crises.
Governments across the country have done the same.
A representative with "Everytown for Gun Safety" tells News 10 that declaring both gun violence and racism as public health crises is a step in the right direction.
It allows government bodies and organizations to take more preventative action.
"We need intervention in order to make all of us safer, we need things to come together in order to make it. So, we need the funds to make it happen, you need studies," Jennifer Haan with the Indiana Chapter of Moms Demand Action said.
So far, over 200 local and state governments have declared racism a public health crisis.
Indianapolis is one of them.
Sylvester Edwards is the President of the Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP. He hopes our Wabash Valley cities will soon follow suit.
"Terre Haute is a very progressive city, and we're growing and we have a lot of brotherhood and sisterhood here...and to do this is the right thing here in Terre Haute," Edwards said.
According to data from the movement "Everytown for Gun Safety," in comparison to white Americans...
- There are 10 times more gun homicides,
- and 18 times more gun assault injuries among people of color, particularly black Americans.
Edwards says the statistics are alarming.
"Hopefully certain people that look like me have not become an endangered species."
Edwards says change starts with local, elected government officials. He tells News 10 that reform is easier in a smaller population like Terre Haute.
"In Indianapolis, they have fractures, a broken leg. We have a scratch, and we can go ahead and heal that scratch. We have better communication, we have better association with each other."
With elections coming up, he urges you to go out and vote for people you believe will fight for the cause.