Hope is alive in the midst of devastation in Sullivan

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette to Vincennes.

.Flooding continues along much of the Wabash River. More
precipitation is in the forecast and this will result in prolonged
flooding into mid to late next week.

Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecasts
for the latest information.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was
18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6
feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Saturday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Hope is alive in the midst of devastation in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The tornado that ripped through this part of Sullivan Friday night has left a path of destruction, but it's clear to see that this storm did not take away hope in the community.

Dena Hollifield is the worship leader at Abundant Grace House of Prayer off of US 41 in Sullivan. After a tornado devastated her community, her church congregation decided it was important to provide more than food and shelter, but support after the first full day of recovery efforts. 

"Of all times this is when people really needed the Lord. They really needed their community. They really needed their family, and so we just wanted to continue with it," said Hollifield.  

People from all over the Wabash Valley and the country have come to help in any way they can. The Sullivan City Civic Center has gotten items from cereal to diapers from states like Nevada.     

Volunteers say it's great to see responses like this.

"I feel a great sense of pride in the Sullivan community. I have met so many great people today, just coming in off the streets to come and help. People who have worked several hours organizing, carrying things. I mean, it's really inspirational that we have such a great community that really banded together," said Jerricha Meeks.

Hollifield says this has been an eye-opening experience and a lesson in gratitude.

"I just want to encourage people that there is hope. There is a community of people around that want to love you, that want to care for you, that want to help you. I don't want people to feel like they're alone," said Hollifield.

If you are looking for any kind of help, don't hesitate to take advantage of the assistance here.