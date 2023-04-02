Hope is alive in the midst of devastation in Sullivan

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Lafayette to Vincennes. .Flooding continues along much of the Wabash River. More precipitation is in the forecast and this will result in prolonged flooding into mid to late next week. Those with interests along area waterways should monitor forecasts for the latest information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Saturday /8:30 PM EDT Saturday/ was 18.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&