Hope is alive in the midst of devastation in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The tornado that ripped through this part of Sullivan Friday night has left a path of destruction, but it's clear to see that this storm did not take away hope in the community.
Dena Hollifield is the worship leader at Abundant Grace House of Prayer off of US 41 in Sullivan. After a tornado devastated her community, her church congregation decided it was important to provide more than food and shelter, but support after the first full day of recovery efforts.
"Of all times this is when people really needed the Lord. They really needed their community. They really needed their family, and so we just wanted to continue with it," said Hollifield.
People from all over the Wabash Valley and the country have come to help in any way they can. The Sullivan City Civic Center has gotten items from cereal to diapers from states like Nevada.
Volunteers say it's great to see responses like this.
"I feel a great sense of pride in the Sullivan community. I have met so many great people today, just coming in off the streets to come and help. People who have worked several hours organizing, carrying things. I mean, it's really inspirational that we have such a great community that really banded together," said Jerricha Meeks.
Hollifield says this has been an eye-opening experience and a lesson in gratitude.
"I just want to encourage people that there is hope. There is a community of people around that want to love you, that want to care for you, that want to help you. I don't want people to feel like they're alone," said Hollifield.
If you are looking for any kind of help, don't hesitate to take advantage of the assistance here.