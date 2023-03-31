Hop into a unique Easter experience in downtown Terre Haute

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hop into a unique Easter experience in downtown Terre Haute

  • Updated
  • 0
Easter eggs generic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting March 31, the Downtown Terre Haute Spring Egg Hunt is in action!

Participating businesses will be hiding and handing out eggs with treats inside.

Egg hunters can pick up "passports" online or at participating locations. You can use those passports to get stamps for every place you have found eggs.

When you get 12 stamps, you can turn your passport in for a chance to win a basket full of prizes. Two baskets will be up for grabs, one for an adult winner and another for one of the kids.

Participating businesses are excited to see more faces exploring downtown.

"It's really important to make sure that we have a vibrant and thriving downtown, and these extra activities just add to the fun of it."

The egg hunt will be going on until April 9.

Details and rules for the hunt:

  1. Passports can be obtained at any participating location.
  2. Participating businesses will be listed on the passport.
  3. Businesses will be provided with stamps to use on participant passports.
  4. Participants will write in the name of the business to receive their stamp.
  5. Participants may only receive one stamp per participating business.
  6. Businesses may have the eggs hidden within their store, sitting out at a front desk, or outside of the store front: it's up to them!
  7. Prize basket winners will be awarded online.
  8. Stamps are only available during each businesses' standard business hours.

Participating Businesses:

  • Afterburner Brewing Company
  • Ambro's OMG Bar & Grill
  • CENTURY 21 Elite
  • Emerald Skinn
  • Federal Coffee + Fine Foods
  • Greek's Pizzeria
  • Hendrich Title Company
  • Indiana State University Welcome Center
  • J. Ford's Black Angus
  • M. Mogger's Restaurant & Pub
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Muse Art
  • Saratoga Restaurant
  • Scout's Pizzeria
  • Swope Art Museum
  • Taco Luv
  • Terminal Public House
  • Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce
  • Terre Haute Children's Museum
  • Terre Haute Convention Center
  • The Verve
  • United Way of the Wabash Valley
  • Vigo County History Center
  • Vigo County Public Library
  • Wellness Box Inc.

