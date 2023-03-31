Hop into a unique Easter experience in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting March 31, the Downtown Terre Haute Spring Egg Hunt is in action!
Participating businesses will be hiding and handing out eggs with treats inside.
Egg hunters can pick up "passports" online or at participating locations. You can use those passports to get stamps for every place you have found eggs.
When you get 12 stamps, you can turn your passport in for a chance to win a basket full of prizes. Two baskets will be up for grabs, one for an adult winner and another for one of the kids.
Participating businesses are excited to see more faces exploring downtown.
"It's really important to make sure that we have a vibrant and thriving downtown, and these extra activities just add to the fun of it."
The egg hunt will be going on until April 9.
Details and rules for the hunt:
- Passports can be obtained at any participating location.
- Participating businesses will be listed on the passport.
- Businesses will be provided with stamps to use on participant passports.
- Participants will write in the name of the business to receive their stamp.
- Participants may only receive one stamp per participating business.
- Businesses may have the eggs hidden within their store, sitting out at a front desk, or outside of the store front: it's up to them!
- Prize basket winners will be awarded online.
- Stamps are only available during each businesses' standard business hours.
Participating Businesses:
- Afterburner Brewing Company
- Ambro's OMG Bar & Grill
- CENTURY 21 Elite
- Emerald Skinn
- Federal Coffee + Fine Foods
- Greek's Pizzeria
- Hendrich Title Company
- Indiana State University Welcome Center
- J. Ford's Black Angus
- M. Mogger's Restaurant & Pub
- Morgan Stanley
- Muse Art
- Saratoga Restaurant
- Scout's Pizzeria
- Swope Art Museum
- Taco Luv
- Terminal Public House
- Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce
- Terre Haute Children's Museum
- Terre Haute Convention Center
- The Verve
- United Way of the Wabash Valley
- Vigo County History Center
- Vigo County Public Library
- Wellness Box Inc.