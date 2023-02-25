Hoosiers took the Polar Plunge for the Special Olympics of Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students and residents made a splash on a college campus today!
People jumped into icy cold water for the 15th Annual Terre Haute Polar Plunge at Indiana State University today. Plungers could raise at least 85 dollars to make a splash at one of the 15 locations in the state.
The money raised helps Special Olympic athletes compete at places like ISU.
Organizers hope this helps create a platform for those who face adversity.
"I hope that it gives them a very good sense of those with intellectual disabilities that it doesn't mean that they can't do things. They can do amazing things. I think this gives the community a chance to see that," said John Lentz, Chair of the Terre Haute Polar Plunge.
The Polar Plunge season kicked off in January and lasts until March 4, 2023.