Hoosiers seek unclaimed property at state fair

Attorney General Todd Rokita is partnering with the longest running TV horror host in the world, Sammy Terry, to treat Hoosiers to more than fair food during this year's Indiana State Fair.
Hoosiers can get assistance with unclaimed property searches. Staff will also have information and tips to help consumers protect themselves from identity theft and other scams.
Rokita's booth is located in the Agriculture and Horticulture Building and will be staffed from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. each day. The Indiana State Fair runs to Sunday, Aug. 20, and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Rokita's office is on pace to have a record-setting year in 2023 with $47.5 million returned to Hoosiers in the first six months. One lucky Hoosier found $14,000 last year at the fair. With more than a $1 million being returned every week, you could be next.
Recovering unclaimed property is safe, secure and simple. Rokita recommends Hoosiers visit indianaunclaimed.gov and check for these types of properties that might go unclaimed:
* Unclaimed wages or commissions
* Money orders
* Safety deposit box contents
* Savings and checking accounts
* Refunds
* Overpayments such as:
* Credit card balances
* Cell phone bills
* DMV payments