Hoosiers could see more accessible internet access because of federal funds

INDIANA (WTHI) - Indiana is set to receive federal funding to expand internet access for those who are unable to connect, and for those who can't afford it.
The Biden-Harris Administration announced that Indaina would get over $800 million for high-speed internet funding. The money will go to areas where access is expensive and under-served.
Indiana is currently working on a 5-year broadband plan to determine when and where the money will go.
Roberto Gallardo is the director of the Purdue Center for Regional Development. He encourages people to look at the Federal Communications Commission broadband map.
"You can do it from your phone elsewhere and put in your home address. We need to make sure the data that's reflected there is accurate. That's super important, because that data is going to dictate where the money can go," said Gallardo.
It's also encouraged to work with local network providers to get Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD).
