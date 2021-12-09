You are the owner of this article.
...Dense Fog Possible Tonight into Friday Morning...

Fog is likely to develop across much of central Indiana overnight,
and the potential exists for this fog to become dense in some
areas, especially across the northwestern half of central Indiana.

Once fog develops, it is likely to persist into the mid to late
morning hours on Friday.

Be alert for poor and rapidly fluctuating visibilities late
tonight into Friday, particularly during the Friday morning
commute. Use low beam headlights, slow down, and leave plenty of
space between vehicles.

Hoosiers continue to quit jobs...contributing to the "Great Resignation"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-  According to the New York Times 4.2 million people quit their jobs nationwide in October. According to the Indiana chamber worker survey 24% of Hoosiers are expected to search for a new job in the new year.

A total of 43% of the unemployed people surveyed said they had quit their previous job. Since the start of the pandemic, salary has played an even bigger role in people's decision to leave. Having a competitive salary can be a deciding factor if an employee decides to stay in a job.

Others say finding a purpose in what work they're doing and having flexibility in their schedules is also a key factor. Vice president for education and workforce development at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Jason Bearce, says employers have been offering higher wages and signing bonuses to encourage workers to stay.

"Part of this is about the employer really needs to have those hard conversations with employees about not just what you're doing today but what you want to do long term and kind of show them what that path to long-term opportunity and growth looks like. I think in that case often individuals will be comfortable to stay where you are" says Bearce. 

If you have recently quit your job and are on the search for a new one click here for a list of local job opportunities. 

