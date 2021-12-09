Hoosiers continue to quit jobs...contributing to the "Great Resignation"

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the New York Times 4.2 million people quit their jobs nationwide in October. According to the Indiana chamber worker survey 24% of Hoosiers are expected to search for a new job in the new year.
A total of 43% of the unemployed people surveyed said they had quit their previous job. Since the start of the pandemic, salary has played an even bigger role in people's decision to leave. Having a competitive salary can be a deciding factor if an employee decides to stay in a job.
Others say finding a purpose in what work they're doing and having flexibility in their schedules is also a key factor. Vice president for education and workforce development at the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Jason Bearce, says employers have been offering higher wages and signing bonuses to encourage workers to stay.
"Part of this is about the employer really needs to have those hard conversations with employees about not just what you're doing today but what you want to do long term and kind of show them what that path to long-term opportunity and growth looks like. I think in that case often individuals will be comfortable to stay where you are" says Bearce.
