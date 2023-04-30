 Skip to main content
...GUSTY CONDITIONS TOMORROW...

Gusty winds will develop tomorrow afternoon. Expect winds out of
the west sustained at 15 to 25 MPH with frequent gusts of 30 to 40
MPH. Isolated higher gusts will be possible, and the strongest
winds will be more likely the further south you are.

These winds will cause unsecured outdoor objects to be blown
about, and may cause driving difficulties for high profile
vehicles.

Hoosiers can show off their home state pride with this new campaign

INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana Destination Development Corporation and the Indiana Association of Realtors are launching a new campaign! It's called Home Again in Indiana.

This campaign's goal is to celebrate Hoosier pride through sharing the stories of Indiana natives who moved away and came back. The campaign highlights all that Indiana has to offer in community values, lively downtowns, and locally owned businesses.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch is on board with the campaign. She says that this is a great way to showcase what Indiana has to offer for newcomers and those who return!

