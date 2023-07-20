Hoosiers can request increase in disaster loan

Indiana residents and businesses approved for a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31 through April 1, have two years from the date of their loan approval to request an increase to prevent or minimize damages from similar disasters in the future.
Mitigation funds from the SBA are an affordable way for survivors to rebuild smarter, stronger, and pay for improvements that protect life and property.
Businesses and homeowners may be eligible for a loan increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, to cover the cost of improvements.
Examples of mitigation improvements may include hurricane-rated garage doors, hurricane shutters, or pressure-rated windows. Also, mitigation can be used to install a safe room or storm shelter built to Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines.
To learn more about mitigation options visit sba.gov/mitigation.