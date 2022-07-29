Hoosiers are continuing to speak up as the Indiana Special Session wraps up week one of discussion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Possible changes to the state's abortion laws are leading many people to speak up. Some are in favor of new restrictions but others are against them.
This includes dozens of businesses throughout the state.
One local business owner says it's important to advocate for your rights and beliefs.
"I think everyone has the right to choose what they believe in," Gretchen Bonine, the owner of 25th Street Tavern, said. "We do live in America and we are supposed to have freedoms, so don't let your freedoms get taken away from you."
25th Street Tavern in Terre Haute is one of more than 250 businesses in the state that signed the "Don't Ban Equality" Letter. This is through the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
The goal of the letter is to show support for women's access to reproductive care
"I am usually cautious about what I do sign because I want to make sure I know what is going on, but I needed to voice my opinion on this one," Bonine said.
Even though Bonine has a different opinion than some people in the Wabash Valley, she says it's important to connect with others and understand their points of view too, especially on a difficult issue like this one.
"I think it's important because everyone's life is their own to live," she said. "It's hard to put a box around it like... 'You need to do [believe] this, you need to do [believe] that' because everyone's circumstance is different."
Meanwhile, some state lawmakers also want people to have more conversations about these tough issues.
"I am definitely on the Pro-Life side of the equation," State Representative Bruce Borders said. "But it does me good to at least hear the concerns poured out by people who don't have the same view I do and at least hear what they have to say and have a good conversation with them."
Right now the state of Indiana is seeing close to an even divide. According to the Pew Research Center, 51% of Hoosiers are in support of Pro-Life while 43% of people are in support of Pro-Choice and 6% were unsure.
No matter what side you're on both local residents and state leaders say you should speak up for what you believe in.
"There are people for it, against iT, and in the middle," State Representative Tonya Pfaff said. "I think as a [state] legislator, we need to hear from you."
This includes local business owners like Gretchen Bonine speaking up.
"I am hoping that everyone can just have conversations with each other," she said. I even see that in the bar business. There are so many different types of people and opinions that come in here, but the beauty of it is everyone can sit down here and have a good time."
We will continue to update you with the latest from the Indiana Special Session on our website.