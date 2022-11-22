Hoosier veteran families could get some extra money for holiday celebrations

INDIANA (WTHI) - Veteran and active duty families could see some help this holiday season.
The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs is starting up the Military Family Relif Fund's Operation Holiday program.
Hoosier veteran and active duty families may be eligible for $300 for each dependent's holiday needs. Families may also be eligible for $200 for a holiday meal.
To be eligible, and applicant's household income needs to be below two times the poverty guideline.
When applying, families will need the following documentation:
- DD-214
- Leave and Earnings Statement (LES) (if currently serving)
- W-9
- Direct Deposit form
- Proof of income
- Bank Statement
- Proof of child's residency
- Proof of child's dependency
To learn more about the program, click here.