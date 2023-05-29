Hoosier veteran families can receive financial assistance for back-to-school shopping - here's how

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer break is starting for schools across the Wabash Valley, but it won't be too long before families are thinking about back-to-school shopping.
The cost of the supplies can add up quickly. Financial help is available for Hoosier veteran families through the Back-to-School program under the Military Family Relief Fund.
Each dependent in the veteran's home can apply for $500. The program opens on June 1 and ends on August 31. The gross household income cannot exceed twice the U.S. federal poverty guidelines.
Interested families can apply by filling out the application at this link and following the instructions for submitting it.