Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Hoosier veteran families can receive financial assistance for back-to-school shopping - here's how

  • Updated
  • 0
Back to school
Elva Etienne/Moment RF/Getty Images

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer break is starting for schools across the Wabash Valley, but it won't be too long before families are thinking about back-to-school shopping.

The cost of the supplies can add up quickly. Financial help is available for Hoosier veteran families through the Back-to-School program under the Military Family Relief Fund.

Each dependent in the veteran's home can apply for $500. The program opens on June 1 and ends on August 31. The gross household income cannot exceed twice the U.S. federal poverty guidelines. 

Interested families can apply by filling out the application at this link and following the instructions for submitting it.

