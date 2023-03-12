Hoosier teachers are encouraged to learn more about natural resources

INDIANA, (WTHI) - Hoosier teachers are encouraged to sign up for a learning experience of their own!
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Purdue University are working together to host a week-long program for educators.
It's called the 2023 Natural Resources Teacher Institute. It's happening June 19th through the 23rd at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.
Teachers can learn how to better teach their students about forest ecology, research and management. This is being offered at no cost to teachers but is limited to only 18 educators.
To learn more about the program and how to apply, click here.