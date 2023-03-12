 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

Wabash River from Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by Monday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.1 feet Wednesday,
March 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hoosier teachers are encouraged to learn more about natural resources

  • Updated
  • 0
Hoosier teachers are encouraged to learn more about natural resources

Hoosier teachers are encouraged to learn more about natural resources

INDIANA, (WTHI) - Hoosier teachers are encouraged to sign up for a learning experience of their own! 

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Purdue University are working together to host a week-long program for educators. 

It's called the 2023 Natural Resources Teacher Institute. It's happening June 19th through the 23rd at Morgan-Monroe State Forest.  

Teachers can learn how to better teach their students about forest ecology, research and management. This is being offered at no cost to teachers but is limited to only 18 educators. 

To learn more about the program and how to apply, click here.

