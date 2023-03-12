Hoosier teachers are encouraged to learn more about natural resources

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Montezuma. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. Wabash River from Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. .Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana. Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday and along the Wabash through Thursday. The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along the White river falling along the full length of the river. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by Monday afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 8.1 feet Wednesday, March 22. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&